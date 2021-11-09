Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his 'Talibani mindset' remark and accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) of creating conflict in the name of religion across the state.

Bhadoria's statement came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district where he met residents who have now returned after migrating in 2016 during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime after allegedly being attacked and receiving threats.

While talking about the Kairana exodus, the UP CM had said that the ones who forced traders and citizens to migrate from the town have now fled themselves. He added that the state government would deal strictly with anyone who supported a 'Talibani mindset'.

'BJP, SP creating conflict in the name of religion': Sudhindra Bhadoria

Slamming CM Adityanath for his remarks, Bhadoria alleged that the BJP and SP are doing politics and creating conflict in the name of religion as the state Assembly elections are near. "Are they raising issues like unemployment, hunger, and farmers' problems? Or were they simply creating conflict? This is fatal and the public will not accept it", he added.

Taking to Twitter, Bhadoria wrote,

"BJP and SP are the two sides of the same coin, so SP leaders take pride in calling themselves Mullah Mulayam. Leaders of both parties are also found involved in the Muzaffarnagar riots. Meanwhile, BSP wants to establish development/law and order through peace, harmony."

This is not the first time that the BSP spokesperson hit out at the BJP and SP over alleged religion-based politics. Earlier last week, Bhadoria, while taking a jibe at both the parties, said that the BJP has been seeking votes in the name of 'Ram' in Uttar Pradesh and the SP in the name of 'Jinnah'. "But the people will give vote based on their work, not on religion", he added. Further criticising the parties for failing in their responsibilities, he asserted that both BJP and SP have failed to maintain law and order in the state and now the people want BSP to come to power.

'Those supporting Talibani mindset will be strictly dealt with': CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, criticised the 'Talibani mindset' of certain people and said that it will not be accepted in the state. Further raising the issue of the Hindu exodus, he said that the people who forced citizens to migrate from the town have now been forced to flee in the past four and half years.

Raising other issues including the Muzaffarnagar riots, Chief Minister Adityanath targeted the Samajwadi Party and said that they were silent when several innocent people and Hindus were killed in the 2013 riots. During this while, he also met the families who migrated from Kairana after receiving extortion threats between 2014 and 2016.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)