BSP Leader Urges Centre To Listen To Farmers' Demands, Backs 'peaceful Protest'

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday put forward its demand to the Narendra Modi-led government to accept the call of the farmers who have been protesting for nearly nine months against the three farm laws. BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria advocated for the Kisan Mahapanchayat called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday and said that it is a democratic right of every citizen to hold a peaceful protest.

"Protests have been going on for almost a year now. Around 600 farmers have died and many farmers are under heavy debts. The Central government should listen to the farmer's demands and repeal the three central farm laws," Bhadoria said.

BSP spokesperson backs peaceful protest

Talking about the Kisan Mahapanchayat, Bhadoria said, "It's a democratic right of every citizen to have a peaceful protest and it should not be stopped by the police."

The Uttar Pradesh Police on the other hand has intensified security arrangments in Muzaffarnagar to and chaos while ensuring law and order during the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

UP police intensify security arrangements to avoid chaos, BSP call it 'insult'

The BSP Spokesperson, Bhadoria termed the security preparation as an "insult" to the farmers. He said, "This kind of security arrangement would make the Kisan Mahapanchayat look like the India-Pakistan border."

Farmers from different parts of the nation have been demonstrating on the several borders of the National Capital, Delhi since November 26 last year. The irked farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

As the fight for political authority in Uttar Pradesh intensifies, farmers assembled in thousands at Muzaffarnagar on Sunday to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat. In a show of strength, farmers participated in the rally demanding the Centre to repeal the three Farm Laws. The farmers gathered in thousands to lend their support to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Mission UP' stating that the government was trying to deceive people by claiming the protests was only executed by a small section of farmers.

