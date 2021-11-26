In another blow for Mayawati ahead of the 2022 UP polls, BSP Legislative Party leader Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali resigned from the party on Thursday. Addressing a letter to the BSP supremo, the two-time Mubarakpur MLA claimed that she had expressed dissatisfaction over his devotion to the party. On the other hand, the former UP CM alleged that Alam left the party because she refused to help scuttle a case filed against him. Sources told Republic TV that he is likely to join Samajwadi Party soon and will be given the ticket to contest from the Mubarakpur seat.

Shah Alam remarked, Behenji, I will always be indebted to you for reposing faith in me and giving me the chance to contest from Mubarakpur in 2012 and 2017 and the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in 2014. Among these three elections, I won from Mubarakpur twice but lost the Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 2,70,000 votes. I remained in the party from 2012 with honesty without indulging in deceit, remained loyal to you and gave my 100% to the responsibilities given to me."

"But I am saying with a heavy heart that in my meeting with you on November 21, I felt that you are not satisfied despite my devotion and sincerity towards the party. And after thinking about the discussion we had in the meeting, I feel that I am a burden on you and your party if my leader is not satisfied with me or my work. In such a situation, I do not want to be a burden on you and your party," he added.

Explaining the rationale behind Alam's move, Mayawati stated, "A girl working in his company levelled serious allegations pertaining to his character and the investigation of the complaint filed by her with the police is underway. He himself told me this. After this incident, he was putting pressure on me to talk to the UP CM to scuttle the case and he met me once again in this regard recently."

BSP MLA Shah Alam tenders his resignation to party chief Mayawati.



BSP's MLA strength plummets

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The Mayawati-led party is eyeing a comeback in the state in the upcoming Assembly election after being out of power for 9 years now.

At present, BSP has merely 6 MLAs in the Assembly as one member resigned after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Moreover, Hakim Lal Bind, Vandana Singh, Ramveer Upadhyay, Anil Kumar Singh, Aslam Raini, Aslam Ali, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hargovind Bhargava and Sushma Patel were expelled ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in October 2020. They were accused of collaborating with SP in a bid to defeat BSP's candidate Ramji Gautam.

On June 3, two more BSP MLAs- Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar were sacked from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities during the Panchayat election. While Verma was BSP's founding member and the Legislative Party leader when he was expelled, Rajbhar has served as the party's Uttar Pradesh unit president in the past. Besides this, both leaders were a part of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet when Mayawati was the CM.