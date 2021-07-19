'BSP Lost People's Trust': UP DyCM Downplays Mayawati's Brahmin Outreach Ahead Of Polls

Weighing in on BSP supremo Mayawati's Brahmin outreach, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya opined that the opposition has lost people's trust. Amid BSP's plan to hold a 'Brahmin Sammelan' in Ayodhya on July 23, he frowned upon Mayawati's style of functioning during her tenure as the Chief Minister. Maintaining that BJP's only aim is to serve people, he exuded confidence in the saffron party sweeping the upcoming UP Assembly polls.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya remarked, "Anyone is welcome to visit Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi. Mayawati's government was in power from 2012 to 2017. At that time, people remember the manner in which she ran the government. That's why, SP, BSP and Congress have lost the trust of people. BJP has gained people's trust. Whether it is 2022 or 2024, I have complete confidence that BJP will once again have a historic victory."

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mayawati contended that Brahmins were very unhappy with the Yogi Adityanath-led government despite overwhelmingly voting for BJP in the previous Assembly election. Extending an olive branch to Brahmins, she opined that they were taken in by the saffron party's promises, unlike the Dalit community which stood by BSP. At the same time, the ex-UP CM expressed hope that they will duck the trend in the upcoming election by not voting for BJP. Her social engineering had propelled BSP to power in 2007 with the party winning 206 out of 403 seats in the state Assembly.

PM Modi lauds UP's governance model

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

Though Adityanath's stature within the saffron party skyrocketed over the years becoming a star campaigner in all elections, he purportedly attracted ire for the handling of the COVID-19 situation during the second wave. In the last few weeks, BJP leaders have made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put all speculations to rest during his visit to Varanasi on July 15 by lauding the Uttar Pradesh governance model.