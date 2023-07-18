BSP MLA Ramabai Singh Gets Into A Fight With Municipal Official In Madhya Pradesh

Known for her frequent run-ins with officials, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Ramabai Singh was booked on Monday after she got into a scuffle with a municipal official. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. Singh, an MLA from Patheriya, is said to have been involved in a brawl with a municipal council president after a roadways contractor accused her of attempting to extort him.

Ramabai Singh and her family members had gone to the Patheriya municipal council office on Monday to complain about the condition of roads in the region. When she arrived at the office, she found roadways contractors engaged in a conversation with municipal council president Sunder Lal Vishwakarma. The contractors were reportedly talking to Vishwakarma about Ramabai's alleged attempts at extorting them.

Upon seeing Ramabai, Vishwakarma confronted her and demanded an explanation. A heated exchange ensued between the MLA and Vishwakarma which led to Ramabai allegedly snatching a gun from a security personnel. On seeing the heated exchange, the contractors reportedly changed their stance and denied complaining about Ramabai, which led to Vishwakarma getting enraged.

During the exchange, Ramabai reportedly alleged that the condition of the roads was bad because the municipal council president was acting in collusion with the roadways contractors.

A case has been registered against Ramabai and three councillors under various sections.