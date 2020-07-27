BSP MLAs Haven't Merged With Congress, Says Spokesperson; Rebukes Toppling Charges

Slamming the Congress party for claiming that the BSP MLAs have merged with their party, Bahujan Samaj Party national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the BSP is a national party and has not merged with any other political party. All six BSP MLAs had merged with Congress in September 2019 - which has been challenged by the BJP and BSP.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said that the party is doing this in order to protect the constitution, protect the anti-defection bill and also strengthen democracy for which Babasaheb (Dr. BR Ambedkar) had made tireless efforts.

"The anti-defection bill which was passed unanimously in Parliament had the intention of discouraging defections. The Congress has engineered defections time and also in Rajasthan against the BSP," Bhadoria said.

Bhadoria further rebuked charges of horse-trading, stating that the party discourages any kind of defection and horse-trading.

Plea challenging merger junked

In a setback to the Opposition BJP, the Rajasthan High Court, on Monday, dismissed the plea filed by BJP opposing the merger of 6 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs into Congress in the state. This move occurs after the BSP had issued a whip to its 6 MLAs instructing them to vote against the Congress in the event of a 'No Confidence Motion' or any other proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly session, failing which they would be disqualified. All six BSP MLAs had merged with Congress in September 2019 - which has been challenged by the BJP and BSP.

Governor seeks clarification on Assembly proposal

Returning CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to him, Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked if Gehlot wants a trust vote in the state assembly, as it was not mentioned in the proposal to reconvene the Assembly on July 31. Mishra has suggested Gehlot to give 21-day notice to convene the Assembly as it would be difficult to call all the MLAs at such a short time. All 19 MLAs of Pilot's faction including Pilot himself are spread around the Delhi-Haryana region, with the SOG hunting some of them to issue notices.

