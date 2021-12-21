BSP MP Danish Ali Tests Positive For Covid

BSP MP Danish Ali who attended Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19.

The parliamentarian, who is fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms.

Ali tweeted on Tuesday to say that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also," he said and requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested and isolate themselves.

"I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," he said.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to end on December 23.

