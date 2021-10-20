BSP Quizzes Congress On 40% Tickets For Women In UP Polls, Asks Why Not In Other States?

Terming the Congress' resolution to grant 40 per cent tickets to women in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections as an election gimmick, the Bahujan Samaj Party asked why the plan was not implemented in other election-bound states.

BSP Spokesperson, Sudhindra Bhadoria said that Congress has a long history of deception.

"They have announced 40 per cent seats for women in Uttar Pradesh with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections. I want to ask Priyanka Ji, who is a woman herself and also the national General Secretary of the party, that Assembly elections are being held in five states. Women do not reside in other states? Haven't women already lived in other states? Then why such announcements are being made only for Uttar Pradesh?" asked Bhadoria.

The BSP leader came down heavily on the Congress and claimed that the party has always been doing "election drama".

BSP censures Congress for opposing bill to empower women

"I remember when Baba Saheb brought Hindu Code Bill for the rights of women, it was the Congress party that opposed the bill that was going to empower women," the BSP Spokesperson said.

Bhadoria criticised that the reservation bill for women was never passed by the Congress government despite their reign in the Centre for years.

"Women reservation bill was never passed by the Congress government despite so many years in power. Not only this, Congress always used to play a kind of trick with Dalits. On one hand, Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the Chief Minister of Punjab and on the other hand, he is being humiliated by Sidhu. It means to say that in the Congress Party whether there are women, Dalits, and backward, they have never given any rights," he said.

Congress announces 40 per cent reservation for women in UP polls

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, October 19, in her bid to appease the other gender prior to the Legislative polls in Uttar Pradesh urged women to bring a change in society by joining the Congress and contesting the elections. She said that women's strength and sympathy can bring a revolution.

"The Congress party has decided it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in upcoming assembly polls in the state. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just based on caste and religion," Vadra had said.

Mayawati slams Congress

Earlier, on Tuesday, following Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "special" press conference on women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh, BSP Supremo Mayawati lambasted Congress leaders claiming them of double standards.

"If the concern of the Congress towards women was so reasonable and honest, then why did not their government at the Center make a law to give 33% reservation to women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies?" the BSP Chief asked.

"The nature of the Congress is 'something to say and something to do' which calls into question its intention and policy," she added.

The former UP Chief Minister further lambasted the Congress and said, "When the Congress is in power and they having their good days, they do not remember Dalits, backward, women, and etc. But now when their bad days are not going away, like the Dalits in Punjab, they are remembering women in UP."

