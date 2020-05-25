BSP Questions UP CM's Decision Mandating State Nod For Employing Migrant Workers

The Bahujan Samaj Party has criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's decision to not allow any other state to hire migrant workers from UP without permission from the state administration. BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria raised questions over the decision and stated that it poses a huge challenge for the state government and CM Yogi Adityanath. He added that without a proper arrangement of well being, taking a decision of this kind is very 'harmful and hurried.'

"Around 2.5 to 3 crore people are unemployed in Uttar Pradesh, so how will he (CM) give employment to these people?" Bhadoria asked.

Furthermore, while speaking to ANI, the BSP spokesperson also stated that the issue of employment of migrant workers who return from different places to Uttar Pradesh is very serious. He highlighted that the situation is so bad that the entire nation has seen how migrant labourers have gone back on foot, hungry and without any facilities. "Many have lost their lives in order to return home," Bhadoria told ANI and added that the Constitution of India provided by Balasaheb Ambedkar guarantees everybody the freedom of movement in this country.

UP's strategy for migrants

In a two-pronged strategy to secure migrant workers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a Migration Commission for the employment of labourers in the state. According to him, any state that wants to hire migrant workers from UP has to seek prior permission. He further directed the officials to give the migrant workers insurance so that their life is secured. He has also suggested to come up with a scheme in order to ensure their job security.

The Migration Commission has also been proposed to look into various factors associated with migrant workers' rights and to prevent exploitation while providing an official framework to ensure socio-economic-legal support for them.

