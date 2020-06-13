BSP Says Centre And State Govts 'mishandled' COVID-19 Situation As Cases Cross 3 Lakh Mark

Hitting out at the Centre and States over the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said on Saturday that the governments "mishandled" the crisis.

"We did not pay proper attention to the health issues pertaining to the citizens of this country. The Centre and the state governments did not invest enough in health and basic amenities. They rather indulged in petty politics resulting in a surge in COVID-19 across the country," Bhadoria said.

"The poor are suffering the most. We also saw in what conditions migrants were sent back to their respective homes. The entire coronavirus crisis has been mishandled by the central government and state government," he said.

The BSP leader noted that developed cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore were some of the worst-hit regions in the country, adding that the COVID-19 situation has become critical.

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 3 Lakh mark

COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the three lakh-mark after several states and union territories reported at least 5,315 fresh cases of the disease on Friday, June 12. The last updated nationwide figure was released on Friday morning by the Union Health Ministry which stood at 2,97,535.

The state of Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,493 new cases of COVID-19, taking the statewide toll to 1,01,141 while Tamil Nadu reported a record single-day spike of 1982 cases, taking the statewide toll to 40,698. India has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 infection cases worldwide.

India's recovery rate stood at 49.47 percent, with 1,47,195 people recovered, the Health Ministry said Friday morning. The number of recoveries is more than the active cases for the second consecutive day. The death toll stood at 8,498 as per the morning count.

