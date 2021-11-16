Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday slammed BJP-led Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party accusing them of taking up developmental works and expressway inaugurations, just ahead of assembly elections. He also alleged that both parties tend to carry their personal propaganda and have never done people-oriented work. BSP is the only party that has worked in the development of the several sectors which is visible to date, added Bhadoria.

"Akhilesh Yadav had also done this too before elections, now BJP is doing it. Before the elections, they remember the expressways. They remember other development works, but for the remaining 4.5 years, they did nothing. They have only carried out their own propaganda and spent money on frivolous things", BSP spokesperson told ANI.

"I want to say that both the parties, whether it is BJP or Samajwadi Party, that have not done people-oriented work. Only Bahujan Samaj Party has done education, health and employment-related work under the leadership of Bahan Mayawati Ji, which is visible even today." Bhadoria further said.

Sudhindra Bhadoria slams Akhilesh Yadav

On Monday, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi government ahead of the Purvanchal expressway inauguration claiming that BJP was unveiling projects that were done by the previous government and taking credits for it. Yadav has also alleged that he is not being given permission to visit the Expressway and asserted that he will march towards the Expressway with his workers to protest against the same.

Hitting out at Yadav, BSP National Spokesperson stated that Yamuna Expressway was built under BSP's rule which is renowned across India. He further added that the crime in the state was at its peak under the Samajwadi rule.

"Akhilesh Yadav does not acknowledge the world-class Yamuna Expressway built during the time of Bahan Mayawati Ji which today is an example across India. The SP government did such things which did not benefit the common man. The kind of criminalisation that took place in his period, the incidents of rapes that happened, that was a very shameful period in independent India," alleged Bhadoria.

PM Modi’s inauguration of the Expressway

PM Modi will be inaugurating the Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 as the A C-130 Hercules aircraft will carry Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and land at the airfield for the inauguration ceremony. The Purvanchal Expressway, which stretches over 341 km, will cut the time it takes to drive from Lucknow to Ghazipur to almost half of the initial time period as it would reduce it to 3.5 hours from 6 hours. The expressway is also equipped with an emergency highway airstrip to allow IAF fighter planes to land and take off. At the emergency airstrip, Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft will perform several takeoffs and landings as part of the inaugural ceremony. PM Modi will also speak at a public gathering nearby. The inauguration comes just months before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

(With ANI Inputs)