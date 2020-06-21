'Don't Get Carried Away By China': BSP Slams Nepal Over Citizenship Amendment For Indians

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday lashed out at the Nepal administration for making amendments in their citizenship law for Indians. BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that Kathmandu should not get carried away by China's influence and continue its friendly ties with New Delhi.

READ | India-China faceoff: Nepal confident of peaceful resolution between 'friendly neighbours'

"I must underline this fact that Nepal should not get carried away by certain neighbours like Chinese who are having problems with India for quite some time and recently as well. Therefore, I think Nepal should resist from taking a partisan role. It should continue with friendly relations with India," Bhadoria told ANI.

READ | Nepal President ratifies Constitutional Amendment Bill; map with Indian areas a reality

Countries have good relationship for a long time: BSP

Nepal and India should discuss the matter and resolve it as both the countries have a good relationship for a Long Time, Bhadoria said.

"As far as the Indo-Nepal relations are concerned. Our countries have a good relationship for a long time. I think Nepal and India should both sit down and resolve the issues," Bhadoria added.

Nepal on Saturday changed its citizenship laws for Indians. While confirming the news, Nepal's Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa went on to cite India's citizenship rules to justify the amendments the Nepalese govt has brought. Thapa announced that as per the new rule, any Indian girl marrying a Nepalese citizen will have to wait for a minimum seven years to get citizenship.

READ | Nepal's upper house now unanimously endorses new map that includes Indian territory

READ | Covid-19 treatment: Favipiravir drug launched as 'FabiFlu' by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

(With inputs from ANI)