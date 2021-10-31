BSP Slams RSS National Secretary Hosabale, Says 'they Always Talk About Discrimination'

Hitting out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday remarked that the RSS must stop talking about discrimination and instead should focus on the other issues in the country which include poverty, hunger, inflation, crime against women, and many more. His statement came a day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale proclaimed that religious conversions must be stopped in the country and the ones who are doing those must publicly reveal themselves.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, BSP leader Bhadoria alleged RSS of talking about discrimination all the time. "It should talk about the problems that exist within the country, which are poverty, hunger, atrocities against the downtrodden people, and injustice with women in society. I want to say that RSS should be engaged in some constructive work rather than talking about discrimination", he added.

Further slamming the central government for rising fuel prices in the country, BSP leader said that the price of petrol and diesel are increasing on a daily basis along with the prices of the essential commodities thus creating difficulties for the people. Taking a jibe at PM Modi, he said, "The Modi government made promises to the people that it will bring 'Achhe din' but the government is bringing inflation, not achhe din."

'We will welcome anti-conversion bill if passed by the Centre': RSS

Earlier on Saturday, October 30, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) national secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a media interaction criticised such people who have converted their religions but are hiding it and are taking the benefits of both. "It is not right to increase the number by means of fraud. This is not acceptable", he said.

Further speaking on a bill against religious conversions, he said that several states have passed the anti-conversion bill followed by many other resolutions. Thereafter, a bill against religious conversion by the Central government if passed will be welcomed by the RSS.

RSS national secretary was speaking at the conclusion of the three-day convention by RSS's All India Executive Committee in Karnataka's Dharwad which commenced on October 28. The first day witnessed the participation of at least 350 activists of the organisation including Sar Sangh Chalak (RSS Chief) Mohan Bhagwat and Sar Karyawah (RSS General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosable.

