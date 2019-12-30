BSP Leader Slams UP Deputy CM For Backing Meerut Cop's 'Go To Pakistan' Remark

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for backing the SP of Meerut over his 'Go to Pakistan' statement, BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the CM's support to the police proves that he has 'no faith in the Constitution'.

"The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister's support to the police officer proves that he has no faith in the Constitution," Bhadoria told reporters.

In a controversial video that went viral on Sunday, a police officer was hurling abuses and asking Muslims to go to Pakistan during an Anti-CAA protest in UP's Meerut.

Deputy CM Maurya had commented on the video saying that the officer's statement is not wrong as it was addressed to people involved in anti-national activities.

"He did not say it for all Muslims but probably to those who were raising pro-Pakistan slogans while pelting stones. Meerut SP's statement is not wrong for the people involved in anti-national activities. The statement is right for those people who are sloganeering against India and supporting Pakistan," Maurya had said while speaking to media in Lucknow.

Reacting to Maurya's statement, Bhadoria said: "Those who should work to improve law and order are giving mild statements to police personnel."

He further spoke about party chief Mayawati's vision and said that when she speaks the "double standards" of the government gets exposed. "She is inspiring us to follow the path shown by our Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he added.

Bhadoria targets BJP

Bhadoria accused the BJP of trying to convert universities into an arena of politics. People say that the government is a "tukde-tukde gang" and their divisive policies are creating disturbances in the universities. The teachers are also upset and are being harassed, he said.

Targeting the police administration the incidents of violence in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University, he questioned why police is interfering in educational institutions.

The BSP leader also hit out at the BJP government over the rise in petrol and diesel prices and other basic commodities. He said that the "government has completely failed on the economic front".

(With inputs from ANI)