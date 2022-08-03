BSP Supremo Mayawati Announces Support For NDA Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar In VP Polls

In a big jolt to the Opposition pertaining to the upcoming Vice-presidential election that is scheduled to take place on August 06, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced its support for the NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar against the Opposition's Margaret Alva. Notably, the party supremo-- Mayawati made this announcement to support NDA's candidate on Wednesday and said that the decision was made by keeping "wider public interest" in mind.

Taking to her Twitter, BSP chief Mayawati said, "It is well known that due to the lack of consensus between the government and the Opposition in the election for the post of the President of the country, the election was finally held for it. Now due to the same situation, the election for the post of Vice President is also going to be held on 6th August."

Adding further she said, "In such a situation, keeping in mind the wider public interest and its movement in the election being held for the post of Vice President, it has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and which I am also formally announcing today."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in the election for President of India, Mayawati went against the Opposition parties and announced her party's support for NDA's Droupadi Murmu.

Vice-Presidential election on August 6

The Vice-Presidential election will be conducted on August 6 to fill the vacancy as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's term comes to an end on August 10. Notably, in July, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA reposed faith in the former Union Minister and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and announced his candidature for the V-P. Whereas, on the other hand, Opposition parties, barring TMC, announced Margaret Alva as its candidate. The Vice-President will be elected by MPs of both Houses of Parliament.

It is pertinent to mention that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), one of the key Opposition parties, announced that they would abstain from voting in the Vice Presidential elections, giving a jolt to the Opposition unity.