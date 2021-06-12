BSP Supremo Mayawati Hails Alliance With SAD, Snubs Congress Rule In Punjab

After entering into an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday, BSP supremo Mayawati welcomed the alliance. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that the alliance is a new political and social initiative that will bring a new era of development in Punjab. She congratulated all the leaders of both the party and looked forward to bringing prosperity to the state.

1.पंजाब में आज शिरोमणि अकाली दल और बहुजन समाज पार्टी द्वारा घोषित गठबंधन यह एक नया राजनीतिक व सामाजिक पहल है, जो निश्चय ही यहाँ राज्य में जनता के बहु-प्रतीक्षित विकास, प्रगति व खुशहाली के नए युग की शुरूआत करेगा। इस ऐतिहासिक कदम के लिए लोगों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 12, 2021

Mayawati earlier asserted that under Congress rule in Punjab, every section of the society is suffering from poverty, corruption, and unemployment. However, the most affected part of the society is the Dalits, farmers, youths, and women. She emphasized that the success of the alliance is very crucial to address their issues and mitigate them. Mayawati also appealed to the people of Punjab to join SAD and BSP. She urged the general public to support the historic alliance formed prior to Punjab Assembly Election 2022.

S. Parkash Singh Badal, the patron of Shiromani Akali Dal also expressed his happiness on the SAD-BSP alliance. He warmly congratulated BSP supremo Mayawati and invited her to Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal patron S. Parkash Singh Badal Ji expresses happiness while warmly congratulating BSP supremo @Mayawati Ji on the SAD-BSP alliance and invites her to Punjab.#SAD_BSP_Alliance pic.twitter.com/fGjhFbqqET — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) June 12, 2021

SAD joins hand with BSP before Punjab election 2022

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and BSP General Secretary Satish Mishra on Saturday, June 12, announced the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections next year. During the convention, Badal informed that his party will contest 97 seats while its new ally BSP will be contesting on 20 seats. The SAD chief also noted that a coordination committee of both parties will be formed soon.

Hitting out at Congress, Badal said that the SAD and BSP alliance is formed to throw out the grand old party and save Punjab from the 'looteras'. He added that Captain Amarinder Singh is not a responsible Chief Minister, the evidence being questions raised against him by his own cabinet.

Sukhbir Badal thanked Mayawati along with the BSP Punjab President and asserted that the alliance will win the upcoming election. He termed SAD and BSP as 'two families' and said that there is no difference between them. Badal further announced that if the SAD and BSP alliance forms the Government in Punjab, the deputy chief minister will be elected from the Dalit Community.

Image Source- ANI/PTI