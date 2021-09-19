BSP Supremo Mayawati Slams UP BJP, Says 'people Suffering Due To Unemployment, Inflation'

National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati, on Sunday, came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh Government citing the sufferings of people including increasing poverty, unemployment and inflation. The BSP Supremo said, "UP BJP Government advertisements and claims of 4.5 years of change are from the ground reality. Due to the difference in their words or works, the people are suffering due to increasing poverty, unemployment and inflation."

The BSP Chief had earlier on September 15 lambasted the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the deplorable conditions of roads in the state. She had jibed the state government claiming that the pothole-ridden roads are a living example of the failure of the government.

Opposition slams BJP UP for poverty, unemployment and inflation

Opposition outfits in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday alleged that poverty, unemployment, and inflation have soared in the four-and-half-year rule of the BJP in the state. They claimed that the report card released by the Yogi government spotlighting its achievements in all gas and was 'full of lies.'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday released the report card of his tenure of 4.5 years and said that the state had remained riot-free since 2017 while governance saw a complete transformation from the past with welfare scheme now reaching the deserving and the deprived while the state emerging as number two in the ease of executing businesses.

"Party's tally will cross 350 seats in the 403-member House in 2022"

The BJP government has accomplished every promise stated in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017, Adityanath said and asserted confidence that the party's tally will cross 350 seats in the 403-member House in the 2022 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav rebuked the CM's remarks and stated, "Six months are left for this government, which has committed atrocities on farmers, poor, women, and the youth through unemployment, inflation, hatred, and slump in business. Do not want a government whose truth is 'thug ka Saath, thug ka Vikas, thug ka Vishwas, thug ka prayaas."

The Opposition has no logical answer to development done in the state: BJP Spokesperson

Refuting the allegations made by the opposition leaders, UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said, "Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and the entire opposition has no logical answer to the development done in the state. It also has no point-wise questions about the development of UP in the past four-and-half years. The opposition sitting in palaces has indulged only in tweeting. After seeing today's report card, they have accepted their defeat." The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year.

(Inputs: PTI)

(Image: PTI)