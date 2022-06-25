BSP To Extend Support To NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Saturday, announced that they will back the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential election scheduled to take place on July 18.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP supremo Mayawati, in a press conference on Saturday, declared her party's support for Droupadi Murmu for the upcoming presidential election. She stated that the BSP is the only party whose top leadership have always worked for the Dalits and backward classes, adding that whenever any other political party or its government takes the right decision in favour of these classes and sections of society, her party backs that decision.

"When a party or its government takes the right decision in favour of these sections, BSP without hesitation or pressure supports that decision," Mayawati said.

"BSP is free to take its call on Presidential election. And keeping that in view, BSP acknowledges ‘Adivasi Samaj’ (tribal community) as an important part of its movement and therefore the party has decided to support Droupadi Murmu for the presidential election. We've taken this decision neither in support of BJP or NDA nor against opposition but keeping our party and movement in mind," the BSP chief said extending support to Droupadi Murmu.

We've decided to support NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu. We've taken this decision neither in support of BJP or NDA nor against opposition but keeping our party and movement in mind: BSP chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/7QXbnVNXNj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 25, 2022

Notably, apart from NDA, as of now, Droupadi Murmu's candidature for the upcoming presidential election is now backed by BJD, YSRCP, and BSP and as per the number game, she is expected to secure more than 50% of votes.

'Will reach out to opposition parties again': PM Modi

PM Modi addressed the leaders of the NDA and parties that decided to extend support to the NDA's Presidential candidate and expressed his gratitude for their decision to “honour the merit” of Droupadi Murmu, ANI reported. During the meeting before the nomination of Murmu, the leaders were also briefed by Prime Minister Modi that his party will once more reach out to the opposition parties in the hopes that they would respect the election of the nation's highest constitutional body and, in this instance, vote unanimously.

"This is in a true sense will be the best example of women empowerment and the empowerment of the most ignored strata of society," PM Modi was quoted by ANI as saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Droupadi Murmu herself has reached out to the political leaders of the opposition including TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Sonia Gandhi as well as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Notably, the opposition parties have fielded former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election which is slated to take place on July 18 and the results will be out on July 21.