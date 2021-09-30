BSP-turned-Congress MLAs Link Support For Rajasthan Govt To Cabinet Rejig; Key Meet Today

Even as Congress continues to battle infighting in Punjab, 6 BSP MLAs from Rajasthan who joined the party in 2019 have threatened to withdraw support from the Ashok Gehlot-led government. The legislators in question- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana, and Rajendra Gudha had backed the state government when former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had briefly rebelled against Gehlot. As per sources, they will meet the Congress high command on Friday to make it clear that they won't back the government if Cabinet expansion doesn't take place.

Earlier in June, Gudha made his displeasure amply clear. Unhappy over the political impasse over cabinet expansion and political appointments, he told the media, “If we had not supported this government, then today would have been its first death anniversary". While the Rajasthan CM has refused to reshuffle his Cabinet so far, the recent meeting between Sachin Pilot, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sparked buzz about a change of guard in the state.

The tussle over the defection of BSP MLAs

The BSP national leadership has refused to accept the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress. Addressing the media on July 28, 2020, BSP chief Mayawati said that BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress after the Rajasthan elections results but Gehlot intended to damage her party and therefore merged the MLAs with Congress 'unconstitutionally'. Ahead of the trust vote in Rajasthan last year, BSP issued a whip to its erstwhile legislators to vote against the Sonia Gandhi-led party warning them of disqualification under para 2(1)(b) of the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and BSP national general secretary Satish Mishra moved the Rajasthan High Court seeking a stay on the BSP MLAs' merger with Congress. On August 24, 2020, the Rajasthan HC dismissed the Mayawati-led party's plea challenging Speaker CP Joshi's order dated September 18, 2019, whereby he approved the merger of the 6 BSP MLAs into the Congress Legislative Party. However, it gave BSP the liberty to file a petition with the Speaker seeking against the defection of Yadav, Ali, Kheria, Meena, Awana and Gudha.

This verdict was challenged in the Supreme Court which in turn asked these legislators recently to file their final replies. Speaking to PTI, Ali revealed that he and his colleagues will discuss with lawyers and seek their opinion on how to present their case before the apex court. Moreover, he confirmed that were coming to Delhi.