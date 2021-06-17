BSP Wades Into Rajasthan Crisis, Asks CM Not Give Cabinet Berths To Defected BSP MLAs

In an interesting development in the volatile situation in Rajasthan politics, Rajasthan BSP President Bhagwan Singh Bawa has appealed to CM Ashok Gehlot asking him not to induct the six defected BSP MLAs who joined Congress last year. The Rajasthan BSP President claimed that the defected MLAs betrayed the party and the matter of their defection after winning the election on the BSP ticket is subjudice in Supreme Court.

The Rajasthan BSP President's appeal seemingly comes after former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot met the Congress high command in Delhi and the Congress leadership has reportedly assured Pilot that the MLAs belonging to his camp will be not only be accommodated in the State Cabinet but will also be given many important portfolios.

This development assumes significance as one of the six defected MLAs Rajendra Gudha complained this week that the Congress high command was 'unfaithful' to him. Pointing out that he along with many other MLAs were facing the heat of the Supreme Court in the form of notices that have been served to them, MLA Rajendra Gudha added that they were in trouble and nobody was concerned or asking about it.

Gudha's accusations against the Congress high command had come after Sachin Pilot dialed him and other BSP defected MLAs asking them to voice out their discontent towards the party. The MLAs who had quit BSP to join Congress were promised cabinet berths. However, upon the failure of Congress to act as promised, the BSP's defected MLAs have expressed disappointment with Congress.

Sachin Pilot, who was in constant touch with the Congress high command i.e. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, had sought a speedy resolution to the internal crisis. Citing the example of Punjab, where a three-member committee was formed, and the disputing sides were given a chance to speak to reach an amicable solution, he demanded the high command to figure out a similar resolution for Rajasthan as well.

Is Congress 'once bitten twice shy'?

The Congress leadership seems to be cautious of the volatile situation concerning Sachin Pilot after Jitin Prasada of the UP Congress switched to BJP recently, leaving Sachin Pilot as the last 'young gun' from the group of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, and Sachin Pilot. Moreover, it is important to note that after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress last year and toppled the Kamal Nath led Madhya Pradesh government, Sachin Pilot too also attempted a month-long coup, failing which he had to return to Congress which stripped him off the posts of Deputy CM and party state president.

Pilot recently expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time. Thereafter, the legislators close to him also started voicing out disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments leaving the Congress leadership in a catch 22 situation.