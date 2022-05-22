BSP's Mayawati Hails Centre Over Fuel Price Cut; Urges States To Reduce VAT Immediately

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Sunday hailed the central government's decision of reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel. She said that after a very long time this move will give common people relief from rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and stress etc. BSP Chief further urged state governments to follow the Centre's advice and immediately reduce VAT on the fuel prices.

She also stated that now the time has come that the Centre and state government must quit their political selfishness and work tighter for the welfare of the common people. On Saturday, BJP-led Central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively.

Taking it to Twitter, Mayawati tweeted in Hindi, "After a long time, now the Center has given some relief to the people of the country who were forced to live a miserable life due to rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and stress etc by reducing petrol and diesel prices. Now, this is the responsibility of the Uttar Pradesh and other states that they follow the advice of the Center and reduce VAT on them immediately."

In yet another tweet, the BSP chief said, "Similarly, now the time has come that the Central and State Governments, sacrifice their political selfishness and mutual profit and loss, all must come together, pay proper attention to these national problems which are becoming serious day by day, so that common life becomes normal here.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to the common man. This move will reduce petrol price by Rs 9.5 a litre and Rs 7 a litre in diesel.

Announcing the duty cut through tweets, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. It will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government."

The Centre also asked all state governments, especially states that haven't reduced prices in the first round (November 2021), to implement a similar cut.

Moreover, Union Minister Sitharaman announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. "This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6,100 crores a year," she said. Also, a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was announced to help the people of the country.

