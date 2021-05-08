BSP's Mayawati Slams State Govts For Unprecedented Migrant Crisis; Demands Free Vaccine

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus across the country, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other state governments for not doing enough for the people due to which they have started migrating to different places.

The BSP chief took to Twitter and slammed the Delhi CM and said, "Just by folding hands, the CM of Delhi said that people should not flee from Delhi, the same drama was done during Corona. All this is now being seen in the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, and Punjab also. Now people are migrating a lot from Ludhiana in Punjab, this very sad."

1. केवल हाथ जोड़कर दिल्ली के सीएम का यह कहना कि दिल्ली से लोग पलायन न करें, यही नाटक कोरोना के दौरान् पहले भी किया गया था। यह सब अब महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा व पंजाब आदि राज्यों में भी देखने के लिए मिल रहा है। अब पंजाब में लुधियाना से भी लोग काफी पलायन कर रहे हैं, यह अति-दुःखद। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 8, 2021

Attacking the state governments further, she added, "If the state governments could fulfil the needs of the people on time by instilling confidence in them, then these people do not flee and now the state governments are doing a lot of pretending to hide their shortcomings in this matter. It is not hidden from anyone.

While demanding free vaccination, she said, "Also, vaccines should be given for "free" to people from all over the country, especially the poor, Dalits, and tribal society. Along with this, financial help must also be given at such a time. B.S.P. demands this from the Central and all State Governments."

'Centre should bear expenses of COVID treatment': Mayawati

On Monday, Mayawati had also demanded that the Centre should bear the expenses of treatment of COVID-19 patients from the poor and the weaker sections, and administer free vaccines to all If the Centre refuses to accept this, state governments must take up the responsibility themselves by cutting down on non-essential expenditure, she said.

"Rising above party politics, all parties should demand that the central government bear all expenses for the treatment of COVID-19-affected poor and weaker section people and administer the vaccine free of cost," Mayawati had said.