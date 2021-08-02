BSP's SC Mishra Refutes Rumours On Alliance Possibilities Ahead Of 2022 UP Assembly Polls

With the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has made it very clear that it won't be teaming up with any party for contesting the polls. Speaking to the media, BSP General Secretary SC Mishra reiterated the party's decision.

BSP's alliance in UP Assembly elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra was speaking to the media on Sunday regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. He said, "Our party (BSP) will not contest (the 2022 Assembly) elections in alliance with any other party. We have made it clear on many occasions. We will fight the polls alone and form the government in the state."

He also said that the party has only an alliance with only the people of the state and not any political party.

Earlier, while attending the Prabudh Varg Sammellan in Prayagraj, Mishra also confirmed that the party will not form an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the forthcoming assembly polls. He also took a jibe at Bhartiya Janata Party and accused them of using Lord Ram's name for political agenda. They also sought the support of the Brahmins neglected by the ruling party for coming back to power.

"As it did during its previous regime, the BSP would take care of the honour and respect of the Brahmin community (when it comes to power again)," Mishra told reporters in Goverdhan.

Previously, BSP Chief Mayawati made her point clear that the party will go solo for the elections scheduled to take place next year in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Refuting such claims, she posted a series of tweets and said that the news about BSP and AIMIM coming together for elections is completely fake, misleading, and factless.

Considering their past experience of poll alliances, BSP has decided to go solo, as it did in the 2007 polls, and is determined to form a government in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. Other than Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, BSP will be contesting elections in Punjab with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Earlier during the 2017 UP Assembly elections, BSP had won 19 seats out of 403 seats.

(Credits: ANI)