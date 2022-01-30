Budget Session 2022: Opposition Set To Target Centre Over Pegasus Row, MSP & Other Issues

As a political storm continues to brew over the Pegasus spyware controversy and farmers' demand for mimium support price (MSP) and other matters, the opposition is all set to target the Centre during the Budget Session of Parliament which begins on Monday. Speaking on it, the Congress said that it will be raising key issues, including the Pegasus snooping row, farmers distress, Chinese 'incursions' in Ladakh, sale of Air India, relief package for COVID-19 victims, and others.

The Congress is also planning to reach out to like-minded parties to come together during the Session against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and hold it accountable for the issues.

The Pegasus spyware issue was raised by the opposition during the Monsoon Session of Parliament as well, with parties demanding a debate. The Parliament, however, had not addressed the controversy. Following this, an expert committee was set up by the Supreme Court and the matter was being monitored by it since then. A report on it is awaited.

Meanwhile, the Pegasus issue gained momentum again after a New York Times report published on January 28 stated that the PM Modi-led government had purchased the controversial Pegasus software in 2017 as a part of its $2 billion deal with Israel. The disclosures left the opposition fuming and is likely to rock the Parliament during the Budget Session.

Union Budget Session to commence on Monday

Amid the ongoing third wave of the COVID pandemic, the Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Monday where Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22. FM SItharaman will reveal the Union Budget on Tuesday, February 1. The Session will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind's traditional address to both the Houses assembled together in the Central Hall following COVID-19 protocol.

Apart from that, both the Houses will have separate sittings in shifts with members seated across both the chambers for ensuring proper social distancing. Later, the Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address from Wednesday, and PM Modi's response is expected on February 7.

While the first part of the Budget Session will be held from January 31 till February 11, the second part will resume on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The Session comes at a time when a heated election campaign is ongoing in five poll-bound states-- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

(Image: Unsplash/PTI)