Budget Session 2022 To Commence On Jan 31 With COVID-19 Protocols In Place

The Budget Session of Parliament is set to start on Monday and will end on April 8. The first part of the Session will extend up to February 11, the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Sunday. The President will be addressing both the Houses of Parliament assembled on January 31 at 11 am.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat's press release stated,"There will be a break from February 12 to March 13 during which the Standing Committees will examine Demands-for-Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare reports thereon. In all, there will be 29 sittings; ten in the first part and 19 in the second part." "Half-an-hour after President's Address, the Lok Sabha will sit for transaction of business," the release added.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 will be laid by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Lok Sabha on January 31, while the Budget will be presented by her on February 1 at 11 am, the Secretariat further informed.

"During the first part of the session, the members will be accommodated in Lok Sabha Chamber and its Galleries (except Press Gallery) and Rajya Sabha Chamber and its Galleries (except Press Gallery)," the release stated.

Vice President Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla review preparations

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of top officials of both the houses to review preparation for the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament. The meeting went on for about 40 minutes. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing and Parliament timing for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are staggered. The upper House of Parliament will function from 10 am to 3 pm, whereas the lower House will function from 4 pm to 9 pm except for the first two days. President Ram Nath Kovind will address Parliament at 11 am on Monday and on Tuesday, the Budget will be presented.

The Union Budget for the 2022-23 financial year will see the Central government walking the tight rope in terms of heightening growth and achieving fiscal consolidation. In view of elections in five states and an attempt to increase consumption, changes can be anticipated in terms of tax concessions. To boost investment, the PLI scheme may witness higher investment.

