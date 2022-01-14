Budget Session 2022 To Commence On January 31; Union Budget To Be Tabled On February 1

In a significant update from the Union Ministry of Finance, the Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31. According to the official announcement, the 2022 Budget Session will go on till February 11. The Union budget will be presented on February 01 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Budget session of Parliament to start on January 31 pic.twitter.com/fvcTIW32Jf — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the pre-budget session

On December 30, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting with finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) for the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23. The meeting, held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan was also attended by several chief ministers who hold finance portfolios in their respective states. Along with the FM Sitharaman, MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Finance Secretary Dr TV Somanathan, DEA Secretary Shri Ajay Seth and DFS Secretary Debasish Panda were also present at the meeting, besides other senior officials of the Finance ministry.

Union Budget 2022

The 2022 Budget will be the fourth Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government and FM Sitharaman. The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth this fiscal year is expected to be double-digit. The RBI in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review pegged a GDP growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22. The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The Finance Minister has already held meetings with stakeholders of industries, financial sectors players, labour unions, agriculturists, and leading economists during which suggestions were made about rationalization of income tax slabs, infrastructure status for digital services, and incentives to hydrogen storage. Eight such meetings were held between December 15 and December 22, as per the finance ministry statement issued in December.

Over 400 staff test COVID positive ahead of Budget Session

On January 9 400 Parliament staff members were found to be COVID-positive, and a day later Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting to discuss the prevailing scenario ahead of the crucial Budget Session. According to sources, the two leaders have directed the Secretaries-General of both Houses to examine in detail the current spread of Coronavirus. They have also asked the Secretaries to suggest effective measures to safely conduct the upcoming Budget session on February 1.

Image: PTI