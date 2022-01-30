Budget Session 2022: Vice President Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Review Preparations

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday held a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in the presence of top officials of both the houses to review preparation for the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament. The meeting went on for about 40 minutes.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing and Parliament timing for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are staggered. The upper house of Parliament will function from 10 am to 3 pm, whereas the lower house will function from 4 pm to 9 pm except for the first two days. President Ram Nath Kovind will address Parliament at 11 am on Monday and on Tuesday, the Budget will be presented.

According to ANI sources, OM Birla recommended that members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be seated at different locations by name in order to avoid confusion and crowding. This decision was welcomed by the Rajya Sabha chairman.

The sources said that the officials informed Birla and Nadda that all MPs have been requested to take the COVID RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to the commencement of the session. The premises of the Parliament House has also been sanitised.

The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and will continue till February 31. The second phase of the session will resume on March 14 and will go on till April 8.

Fin Min to present Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 at 11 am on Tuesday. Last year, she had delivered the Budget in paperless format for the first time. Notably, this will be Sitharaman's third budget.

The Union Budget for the 2022-23 financial year will see the Central government walking the tight rope in terms of heightening growth and achieving fiscal consolidation. In view of elections in five states and an attempt to increase consumption, changes can be anticipated in terms of tax concessions. To boost investment, the PLI scheme may witness higher investment.

On the front of salaried individuals, the Union Budget may focus on raising the standard deduction of the salaried employees by Rs 50,000. The salaried class is also seeking a revision of the threshold to tax interest income on Provident Fund.

Image: ANI