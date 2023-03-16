Budget Session: 'Like-minded' Oppn Leaders To Meet At Kharge's Office To Draw Up Strategy

The leaders of the 'like-minded' Opposition parties are slated to hold a meeting today (Thursday, March 16) at 10 am at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha -- Mallikarjun Kharge, to draw up a floor strategy for the ongoing second leg of the Budget session, amid the continuing deadlock in the Parliament.

Like-minded Opposition party leaders will meet tomorrow at LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament, tomorrow to chalk out the strategy on the floor of the house. March 13, 2023

Notably, both Houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, have been witnessing repeated disruptions since the resumption of the Budget Session. While the members of the ruling BJP demand that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tender an apology over his recent remarks on the state of Indian democracy in London, Opposition members are reiterating the demand for a JPC probe into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

It is worth mentioning that the two Houses of Parliament had resumed their sittings for the second part of the Budget Session on Monday morning, but the proceedings witnessed stormy scenes after the Treasury Benches raised the issue of the Congress leader’s remarks, saying he should apologise for his observations.

Pralhad Joshi hits out over Rahul Gandhi's 'uncalled-for' remarks in the UK

Earlier on Wednesday, March 15, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hit out at the Opposition while responding to repeated disruption of proceedings in both Houses over the demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "The Opposition was trying to divert public attention from Rahul Gandhi's uncalled-for remarks in the UK." The BJP members have accused the Congress MP of maligning India on foreign soil.

"The Opposition members are simply trying to divert public attention from Rahul Gandhi's remarks because they know that what he said was wrong," Joshi said.