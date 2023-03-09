Maharashtra Budget Will Be Dedicated To Women And Middle Class: CM Shinde

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on Wednesday, March 8 said the state budget, which is to be presented on Thursday, March 9, will fulfil the needs and aspirations of women and the middle class.

"I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspirations of women and the middle class. Tomorrow (Thursday, March 9) is our first budget. We’ll be fulfilling our promises tomorrow. Everyone is anticipating what the budget will hold for them," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

Addressing the event at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, the CM also extended best wishes to women on International Women’s Day. He said, "Today, we honoured women who work for the country in the cities and villages. Today is a day for our women, sisters, and mothers."

The 2023-24 budget of the Maharashtra government will be the first to be presented by the Shiv Sena-BJP government since the change of power after a political tussle between former CM Uddhav Thackeray and incumbent CM Eknath Sindhe.

The state's Economic Survey report suggests that Maharashtra's GDP is predicted to expand by 6.8% during the fiscal year 2022–2023 (April–March).

According to the paper released on Wednesday, the state's agriculture and allied sector is anticipated to increase by 10.2% during 2022–2023, while the industry sector is anticipated to rise by 6.1% and the services sector by 6.4%.

The state government presented its 2022–2023 Economic Report document to the Assembly today. The annual report is created each year and delivered to the state legislature during the budget session. The present publication for the years 2022–2023 is the 62nd issue.