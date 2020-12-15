Bukhari Hits Out At Gupkar Gang, Accuses Them Of 'playing Politics On Article 370'

Hitting out at the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), former J&K Finance Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari's 'J&K Apni Party' on Tuesday conducted a rally in the Sher-e-Kashmir complex in Srinagar, where the leader said that he will 'give an alternative' to the dynastic politics that had long-continued in Jammu and Kashmir. The leader also stated that the Gupkar gang was 'playing politics' in the name of restoration of Article 370.

"Emotional slogans and green handkerchief can't work any more, where is development? People will not forgive those who exploited the city for the past 70 years," he said. "It's time to stand up against issues that are troubling us including unemployment which is making our highly-educated youth sit at home," added Bukhari.

Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu, who returned as the mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) last month also addressed the rally. Bukhari's campaign comes with two phases of the District Development Council (DDC) elections still pending in the UT. Meanwhile, the Gupkar Declaration had earlier hit out at Apni Party calling it a 'proxy' of the BJP.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party was launched bu Bukhari on March 8 this year with an aim to take on regional outfits such as the NC and the PDP, whose leaders - Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). A number of prominent leaders such as Vijay Bakaya, Usman Majid, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Javed Beg, Dilawar Mir, Zaffar Manhas, and others had broken off from their outfits to join Bukhari.

DDC Polls

The DDC polls are being conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22. The UT recently concluded the sixth phase of the polls where 51.5 percent voting was recorded with 7.48 lakh electorates exercising their franchise.

The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which was headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K. 25,000 central paramilitary personnel drawn from CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB are being sent by the Centre for providing security cover during the polls.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgamation of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status. Congress, which is not 'officially' part of the PAGD's coalition for polls, has also fielded candidates as part of the seat-sharing pact. Other major parties in contention are the BJP and J&K Apni Party.

