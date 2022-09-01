'Bulldoze My Properties': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Throws Down Gauntlet To BJP Amid PIL

After a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court by advocate Arijit Majumdar seeking a probe into the alleged exponential rise in the assets of Mamata Banerjee's kin, the West Bengal CM categorically refuted this allegation. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the TMC supremo asserted that she didn't help anyone get properties illegally.

In a veiled swipe at BJP which has also targeted her over purported corruption by her relatives, Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI, “If it is proved that I have encroached upon any property or helped someone in doing that, it can be bulldozed".

The petitioner had alleged, "Documents available with the different registrars of West Bengal show that different properties which include government properties too were purchased at much lower than market price by the family members of Mamata Banerjee, Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal. Since 2011, there is an abnormal growth in the wealth of family members of Mamata Banerjee, Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal. The Inspector General of Registration and Land Revenue should have informed IT Department and ED about huge transactions by the family members of Mamata Banerjee but strangely nothing was done."

'Will answer ED notice legally'

On this occasion, the WB CM also weighed in on the Enforcement Directorate intensifying its investigation into the illegal coal mining scam. Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by the ED in connection with this case. The TMC general secretary has been asked to appear before the central agency at its Kolkata office on September 2. Mamata Banerjee affirmed, "If my family gets notice (from central agencies), I will fight it legally, though it has become tough these days. I have faith in the judiciary".

She added, “They (BJP) allege that the coal scam proceeds are going to Kalighat, but they don’t name anyone. Is the money going to Maa Kali"? This was perceived as a reference to the fact that Banerjee lives in the Kalighat area of Kolkata. Earlier on June 23, Abhishek Banerjee's wife was grilled by the ED about a few transactions made in a bank account in Bangkok. Moreover, sources also told Republic TV that 8 IPS officers of the West Bengal cadre were also summoned in this case.