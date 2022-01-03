Bulli Bai Case: Union Min Naqvi Says 'cyberattack Aimed To Harm India's Inclusivity'

Assuring strict action against the creators of 'Bulli Bai' app, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday, called it a 'dangerous criminal conspiracy to harm India's inclusive culture'. Naqvi lamented that such cyber-attacks happened whenever India progressed in global stature. Over 100 influential Muslim women have been 'auctioned' on open-source platform GitHub's 'Bulli Bai' app.

Naqvi: 'Cyberattack on women to break India's inclusivity'

"This is a dangerous criminal conspiracy to harm the inclusive culture of India. These actions against women are unacceptable. Whenever India progresses in global stature, such cyber-attacks increase. Once the incident came to the govt's notice, within 10 minutes, the site was blocked and action has been initiated against the perpetrators. We will soon come to know the mindset in which such an app was created," said Naqvi.

Muslim women targetted online

Barely six months after the shocking 'auction' of Muslim women via 'Sulli Deals', a second such application 'Bulli Bai' has appeared on the same platform where over 100 top influential Muslim women including journalists were 'auctioned'. Taking to Twitter, many Muslim women, on Friday, shared screenshots of their social media photos being shared on GitHub, allegedly allowing users to participate in an 'auction'. The screen of the app reads 'Your Bulli Bai for the day' and then tags the woman via her Twitter handle. The victims have expressed anguish at the specific targetting of Muslim women, blaming right wing hardliners for these 'auctions'.

Aghast at the 'auction', Opposition MPs - Priyanka Chaturvedi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Shashi Tharoor termed it 'communal targeting', misogynistic, urging police to take action on the perpetrators. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that communal forces used sexual violence as their weapon, terming it anti-society, anti-constitution and anti-national. Echoing similar sentiments, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urged people to speak up against it. He tweeted, ' humiliation and communal hatred of women will stop only when we all stand in one voice against it'.

Moreover, Union I-T minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that GitHub has blocked the user and Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is coordinating with police for further action. NCW chief Rekha Sharma too took note of the issue and MP minister Narottam Mishra stated that they will act if govt receives a complaint. After one of the journalists whose details were shared on GitHub filed a complaint, Delhi police have filed an FIR. Meanwhile, after Priyanka Chaturvedi's intervention, Mumbai police too have registered an FIR under several sections. Delhi police has also written to Twitter and GitHub seeking information on the app creators.