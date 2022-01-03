Bulli Bai Row: SP Slams Outrageous App Against Muslim Women; Urges President To Intervene

Amid growing outrage over Muslim women being targeted through a dodgy app, the Samajwadi Party has now demanded the President's intervention into the Bulli Bai controversy and sought action against the culprits. Over 100 influential Muslim women have been 'auctioned' on open-source platform GitHub's 'Bulli Bai' app.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informing on Saturday that GitHub has confirmed blocking the app and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action into the matter.

Reacting to the targeting of Muslim women, SP leader Abu Azmi appealed to the Central government, the Chief Justice, and President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in the matter.

"They (developers) are spreading hatred against Muslim women by circulating their photos for action. They deserve punishment under the UAPA Act for trying to disturb peace in the country. I appeal to the government to launch an inquiry in the application to nab the culprits," said Azmi in a video message.

Cracking down on the 'Bulli Bai' application, Delhi police's District Cyber Cell on Monday, wrote to Twitter seeking the removal of offensive tweets pertaining to the case. It has also sought information regarding the origin and source of these tweets. Furthermore, police have written to open-source platform GitHub seeking information about the account that created 'Bulli Bai'.

The 'Bulli Bai' controversy

Last week, many Muslim women took to Twitter to share screenshots of their social media photos being shared without consent on GitHub, which allegedly allowed users to participate in an 'auction'. The screen of the app reads 'Your Bulli Bai for the day' and then tags the woman via her Twitter handle. The victims have expressed anguish at the specific targetting of Muslim women, blaming right-wing hardliners for these 'auctions'.

Aghast at the 'auction', Opposition MPs - Priyanka Chaturvedi, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Shashi Tharoor termed it 'communal targeting', misogynistic, urging police to take action on the perpetrators. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that communal forces used sexual violence as their weapon, terming it anti-society, anti-constitution, and anti-national. Echoing similar sentiments, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urged people to speak up against it. He tweeted, 'humiliation and communal hatred of women will stop only when we all stand in one voice against it'.