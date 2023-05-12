Bundi Municipal Commissioner Alleges Congress councillors Held Him Captive

Bundi Municipal Council Commissioner Mahaveer Singh Sisodiya on Thursday alleged a group of Congress councillors allegedly held him captive for around one-and-a-half-hour, snatched his phone and manhandled him, according to police.

Police also said they have filed a case against Congress councilors Devraj Gochar, Prem Prakesh, Ankit Buliwal, Sabir and their 7-8 other colleagues under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant on duty), 353 (deterring public servant from duty), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 379 (snatching, theft) of the India Penal Code on Sisodiya's complaint.

The charges have been denied by the councillors who accused Sisodiya of calling one of them by his caste.

Sisodiya alleged the Congress party councilors called him in Upe Sabhapati (deputy head of council) chamber where they held him captive, snatched his phone, misbehaved with him and manhandled him, Bundi city police station SHO Sahadev Meena said.

The commissioner also alleged the councilors pasted black tapes over CCTV cameras installed in and around the chamber and they also carried black oil to smear on his face.

Meanwhile, Ankit Buliwal, on behalf of other councilors, also submitted a report in city police station accusing the commissioner of calling him with his caste name and misbehaving with the councilors.

However, no case was lodged on the report by the councilors.

The commissioner allotted a prime piece of land in Bundi at low rates to the Adani Group and was also taking no action on public problems, councilor Devraj Gochar said.

He said a delegation of Congress councilors had called the commissioner in the Upe Sabhapati chamber to discuss some issues including the stray cattle menace, digging out of roads in the city and demand the cancelation of land allotted to the Adani Group.

The commissioner, instead of giving them assurances of taking measures for relief to public, provoked at councilors, he alleged.

Councilor Devraj refuted charges levelled by the commissioner against them.

Sisodiya did not respond to calls requesting his comment.