Bungalows, Portfolios... When Fight Ends Will You Work For Farmers?: Fadnavis To Uddhav

Taking on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday has asked if the government is willing to work for the farmers of the state who are reeling under a great crisis. He has said that the government has fought over government bungalows, portfolios, offices and guardian ministries. He has then said that the government needs to work for the people of the state and solve the farmer's crisis.

This comes a day after senior Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh warned that if Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and NCP would not behave to keep up the image, CM Uddhav Thackeray might resign. He also slammed the Maha Aghadi leaders for demanding bungalows, portfolio and power.

"I asked Balasaheb Thorat whether this government will last. He said we have done this, so let us see how it goes. I said that the state ministers from different parties were upset because they did not get proper bungalow, proper portfolio. If Uddhav Thackeray had not taken the decision, we would have been in Opposition. But you (Thorat) did not say anything (at that time) and now you are a minister," he said.

He added, "You wanted good bungalow, good portfolio, good office. What will people watching TV think? I told Thorat that whatever this is we should improve. If you - as in Congress and NCP do not behave properly, then Uddhav Thackeray will resign at any time. He is not a very decisive person."

Earlier on Sunday, Fadnavis while addressing a meeting in Akluj town in Solapur district castigated the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for putting a stay on the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan programme. The scheme was launched during Fadnavis’ tenure as the Maharashtra CM in December 2014. He had also slammed the current coalition government claiming common minimum program (CMP) was not for farmers or farm labourers but was for their own greed and to keep BJP away from power.

Farm waiver announced

On December 21, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a farm loan waiver scheme in the state. Under the new ‘Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme’, the government will waive off the outstanding debts of farmers taken till September 30, 2019, up to Rs.2 lakh. The scheme will commence in March. However, the opposition walked out of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly despite this announcement as their demand for a complete loan waiver was not met by the government.

