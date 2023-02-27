After the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor case, top sources confirmed to Republic TV that a bureaucrat told the CBI that he received direct orders from Sisodia about the framing of the new Delhi Excise Policy. Notably, the bureaucrat claimed that he received direct instructions from Sisodia before the presentation of the excise policy, per the statement recorded under 164 CrPC.

The Deputy CM and Excise Department head played a key role in forming the policy, he alleged. Also, it has come to light that Sisodia changed the policy to favour certain private liquor traders and receive kickbacks.

#BREAKING on This Is Exclusive | Big development in Delhi liquor scam - CBI records statement of a bureaucrat under 164 CrPC; bureaucrat claims direct instructions from Manish Sisodia before the excise policy was presented#ManishSisodia #LiquorGate #CBI pic.twitter.com/PFwHUm4Ntm — Republic (@republic) February 26, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal calls Sisodia 'innocent'

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal denied all the charges against his deputy and called him "innocent." Kejrial said that the "people will respond" to Sisodia's arrest and slammed BJP leaders for alleged "dirty politics."

"Manish is innocent." His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. "Our struggle will get stronger," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, a private letter written by Sisodia's OSD MK Nikhil to the Excise Commissioner on September 30, 2022 was accessed by Republic TV. In the letter, OSD was found asking for "photocopies and scanned copies (in a pen drive) of files and documents related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021–22 and related tender documents immediately."

Manish Sisodia arrested

The CBI arrested Sisodia after questioning him for over seven hours on Sunday. As per sources, Sisodia was not cooperating during his interrogation as the authorities were asking him questions regarding his alleged involvement in the liquor scam under the Delhi Excise Policy. Sisodia was arrested under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), IPC Section 477 (account falsification), and the Prevention of Corruption Act. With this, Sisodia has joined the list of Delhi ministers who have been arrested during office. Earlier, AAP's Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged money laundering in June 2022.

Image: PTI