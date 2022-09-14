Burying The Hatchet? Nitish Confirms Meeting Prashant Kishor After 'govt Won't Last' Claim

With the faceoff escalating, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar met former Vice President of the party, Prashant Kishor, Republic learnt on Wednesday. Arranged at the behest of former General Secretary of the party Pavan Varma, the meeting between Kumar and Kishor in Patna lasted for two hours. Confirming the same, Kumar in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said that he has general discussions with Kishor, refuting speculation that there were any talks on an alliance.

'Ask him, if wants to join us', he said. Kishor, along with Varma, were ousted from the party in 2019 over their contradictory views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), despite being post holders. While Varma claimed to have been on good terms with Nitish, Prashant's grievances with the JDU leader were out in the open, especially in the past few days.

Are Prashant Kishor & Nitish Kumar burying the hatchet?

Only last week, Kishor went all guns blazing at Kumar in an interview with Republic. Kishor had opined that the Mahagathbandhan alliance 'will not last for long'. Also, hitting back at the Bihar Chief Minister over his 'ABC of politics' remark about him, the poll strategist sarcastically requested him to enlighten 'fools like him' over development in the education and healthcare sectors among others, which they were 'unaware of'.

When Kumar saw things going haywire with Kishor, he reportedly contacted Varma and called him to Patna, giving him the tag of the 'state guest'. However, not ready to take the 'middle man' tag, Varma in an exclusive with Republic TV said, "I am not acting as a mediator between Nitish Ji and Prashant Kishor. It is a baseless rumour. The two leaders know each other very well. My involvement is not needed there."