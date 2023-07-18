Businessman Kaustuv Roy Arrested By ED In Connection With Multi-crore Chit Fund Scam

West Bengal-based businessman Kaustuv Roy was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore chit fund scam on Tuesday. Known for owning various businesses and a television channel, Roy's alleged proximity with the ruling TMC has drawn attention.

Previous raids by central agencies at his office and home had raised suspicion. After a prolonged interrogation, Kaustuv Roy was taken for a medical test at ESI Joka before being presented at the Bankshall Court in Kolkata by ED officials. Denying all allegations against him, he asserted his innocence on camera, claiming he is being framed.

This is breaking news. More details awaited