'Busy Celebrating 8 Yrs': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Targeted Killings In Kashmir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, June 1, lashed out at the Centre over the recent incidents of targeted killings in the Valley and stated that the saffron party is busy celebrating 8 years in power while Kashmiri Pandits are protesting for the last eighteen days. Gandhi's remarks came in the wake of the killing of Rajni Bala, who was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam area of Samba district on May 31.

Launching fresh salvos against the Centre over the increasing incidents of targeted killings in the Valley, Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter and wrote, "In Kashmir, 15 security personnel were martyred and 18 civilians were killed in the last 5 months. Yesterday also a teacher was murdered. Kashmiri Pandits are on dharna since 18 days but BJP is busy celebrating 8 years." Attacking PM Modi for his support for the film The Kashmir Files, Rahul Gandhi added, "Prime Minister, this is not a film, it is the reality of Kashmir today."

कश्मीर में पिछले 5 महीनों में 15 सुरक्षाकर्मी शहीद हुए और 18 नागरिकों की हत्या कर दी गयी। कल भी एक शिक्षिका की हत्या कर दी गयी।



18 दिनों से कश्मीरी पंडित धरने पर हैं लेकिन भाजपा 8 साल का जश्न मनाने में व्यस्त है।



प्रधानमंत्री जी, ये कोई फ़िल्म नहीं, आज कश्मीर की सच्चाई है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Congress leader and former Union Minister Abhishek Singhvi also attacked the Centre over the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the union territory and wrote, "Another day, another Kashmiri Pandit killed in valley while Central Government presses the snooze button on each incident. What will it take for It to realise that these poor souls are sitting ducks while they keep congratulating themselves on 370."

Kashmiri Pandits demanding relocation

In the aftermath of the killing of government school teacher Rajni Bala by terrorists in J&K's Gopalpora area, the Manoj Sinha administration sealed the Indranagar road of Srinagar as part of heightened security measures. Barricades and police vehicles were placed to prevent Kashmiri Pandit families from leaving for Jammu or outside their settlements. This comes in the wake of the 24-hour ultimatum given by the Kashmiri Pandits to the J&K administration to relocate them to safer locations, citing surging targeted killings in the Valley.

In view of Rajni Bala's horrifying killing, the Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday, May 31, warned the Manoj Sinha government that if their demands to relocate to safer locations are not met, they will leave their settlements on their own. Despite multiple assurances from the Jammu and Kashmir government regarding their security, Kashmiri Pandits warned of a massive exodus. Notably, Kashmiri pandits are protesting in Srinagar, Budgam and other parts of the Valley. In the Budgam protest, Kashmir Pandits blocked the road that led to Srinagar International Airport urging the administration to listen to their demand for relocation from the Kashmir valley.

Rajni Bala's murder

Terrorists barged into a school and Hindu teacher Rajni Bala was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. The Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet about the incident, that read, "#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow."