By God's Grace I Reached Here: BJP's Nadda Slams Mamata & Trinamool After Convoy Attacked

BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday addressed a meeting of Karyakartas at South 24 Parganas East in West Bengal. Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, the BJP National President said, "There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end." Speaking further he said that the state of crime in West Bengal shows that Mamata Banerjee's tenure in the state has become synonymous with callousness and intolerance.

JP Nadda said, "TMC leaders did not leave any stone unturned to stop me. I reached here by god's grace."

JP Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee-led TMC state govt

Calling the attack on his convoy a 'shame on democracy', JP Nadda informed that Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack. Pointing towards the killing of 130 party workers in the state in the last one year, the BJP leader said the party has to bring West Bengal back to its lost glory. Sounding confident about BJP's win in the upcoming Assembly Elections, he said, "I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, Lotus will bloom."

Launching another attack at CM Mamata Banerjee, JP Nadda accused state's TMC workers of stealing poor people's ration. He said, "The 100 Cr given by the centre was not invested for the welfare of the poor." BJP's President also said that Mamata went to the Supreme Court to hide her corrupt activities. She is scared because she practised corrupt activities, he added.

Asserting that the people of West Bengal are fed up with Mamata Banerjee, JP Nadda said, "The change in West Bengal has arrived. people were waiving to me and they are desperate for BJP to come in power. BJP is going to form the majority government in Bengal. people in the state are waiting for BJP."

JP Nadda campaigns in Mamata's constituency

Inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Wednesday, claimed that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Terming the Trinamool government as 'intolerant', he said that BJP's political workers were being continuously killed and were being passed off as 'suicides'.

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. He also proclaimed that the BJP will set up a party office in every district of India. Lauding the BJP's recent victory in Rajasthan's Zilla Parishad elections, Nadda proclaimed that 'Rajasthan farmers have fully supported BJP. Rs 1 lakh crore have been released by the Modi government for farmers.' He added, "Mamata Banerjee house arrested BJP leaders during the lockdown. Mamata government has stopped people to join the mainstream because of political reasons. We have to take one last leap in West Bengal, will do it in 2021 and overthrow Mamta government."

