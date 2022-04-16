By-poll Results: TMC's Sinha & Supriyo Lead In West Bengal; Congress In Maha, RJD In Bihar

The counting of votes for one Lok Sabha and four Assembly seats that went to the polls earlier this week is underway and results will be declared on April 16. Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in the state of Maharashtra are the four Assembly constituencies that went to polls.

A Lok Sabha seat of West Bengal's Asansol went for an election which became vacant after Bharatiya Janata Party's Babul Supriyo resigned to join the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Chhattisgarh by-poll results

As per official early trends by the Election Commission, Congress is leading on the Khairagarh Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh by 3,898 votes as counting for the by-election gets underway. Reports suggest that nearly 78% voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday.

West Bengal by-poll results

As per official early trends by the Election Commission, TMC leads on the Asansol Parliamentary seat in West Bengal as counting for the by-election gets underway. Supriyo is said to be leading by 7,872, marking a slight dip from the previous 8,109. TMC fielded Shatrughan Sinha from the Lok Sabha constituency, and BJP had fielded Agnimitra Paul.

As per official early trends by the Election Commission, TMC leads on the Ballygunge Assembly seat in West Bengal as counting for the by-election gets underway. "The 41% voters turnout here rubbishes Oppn's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this? WB is with Didi, TMC," Mamata Banerjee's candidate Babul Supriyo told ANI.

In Asansol, TMC's Sinha is leading by 10,000+ votes in the maiden round of counting.

Maharashtra by-elections counting underway

As per official early trends by the Election Commission, Congress leads on the Kolhapur North Assembly seat in Maharashtra as counting for the by-election gets underway. PTI reported the polls witnessed over 60% voter turnout for the bypoll that was conducted on Tuesday. While Congress fielded the wife of MLA Chandrakant Jadhav, Jayashree Jadhav, BJP had fielded Satyajeet Kadam who is being led by the former with 4,856 votes.

Bihar by-polls results

As per official early trends by the Election Commission, RJD leads on the Bochahan Assembly seat in Bihar as counting for the by-election gets underway. RJD's Aman Kumar Paswan is leading over BJP's Baby Kumari for the seat with RJD securing over 11,620 votes and around 10,776 votes for BJP. The state recorded a voter turnout of 59% for by-elections held on Tuesday.

