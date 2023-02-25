By-polls 2023: Several Assembly Seats Across India To See Re-elections, Know Why

The Election Commission of India on January 18 announced by-elections in two assembly seats in Maharashtra, and one each in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. According to the official statement, the by-polls will be held on February 27 on all the seats, except Maharashtra where both the seats will undergo elections on February 26.

The results of the by-polls will be announced on March 2, along with the results of state assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, the Election Commission said. Take a look at the list of seats that will undergo by-polls.

Assembly seats to undergo by-polls in 2023

Chinchwad (Maharashtra)-February 26 Kasba Peth (Maharashtra)- February 26 Lumla (Arunachal Pradesh)- February 27 Ramgarh (Jharkhand)- February 27 Erode-East (Tamil Nadu)- February 27 Sagardighi (West Bengal)- February 27

Why are the by-polls being held?

The Erode East constituency seat in Tamil Nadu, Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Sagardighi in West Bengal, and Kasba Peth and Chichwad in Maharashtra was vacated after the demise of Thirumahan Everaa, Jambey Tashi, Subrata Saha, Mukta Shailesh Tilak and Laxman Pandurang Jagtap, respectively. On the other hand, the Ramgarh assembly seat of Jharkhand has been vacated for the by-polls due to the disqualification of Mamta Devi.

The Election Commission also announced the by-polls in Lakshwadeep Lok Sabha seat but withheld it after the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction and sentence of sitting MP Mohammed Faizal in a 2009 attempt to murder case. By-elections in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat will also be held in 2023. However, the date hasn't been announced yet.

Several other assembly constituencies across India that will undergo by-polls include Jharsuguda (Odisha), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Secunderabad Cantt. (Telangana), Suar (Uttar Pradesh), Chhanbey (Uttar Pradesh), and Maniktala (West Bengal). However, the Election Commission has not yet announced the date for by-polls in these seats.