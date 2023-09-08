The results are out for the seven by-polls in Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won by-elections in Boxanagar, Dhanpur and Bageshwar. Congress triumphed in Puthuppally, Janata Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Dumri, Trinamool Congress in Dhupguri and Samajwadi Party in Ghosi.

BJP wins Boxanagar & Dhanpur seats in Tripura

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP's Tafajjal Hossain won the Boxanagar seat, which has around 66 percent minority voters, by a margin of 30,237 votes. Hossain got 34,146 votes, while Mizan Hossain of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 3,909 votes. Saffron party's Bindu Debnath also won the Dhanpur seat comfortably by 18,871 votes.

The Boxanagar bypoll was held due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque, while the Dhanpur bypoll was required due to the resignation of Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik as an MLA.

BJP retains Bageshwar assembly seat

BJP retained the Bageshwar assembly constituency in Uttarakhand with its candidate Parwati Dass beating Congress' Basant Kumar by over 2,400 votes. Dass secured 33,247 votes while Kumar polled 30,842 votes. Parwati Dass is the wife of the late Chandan Ram Dass, whose death in April had necessitated the by-poll.

TMC wrests Dhupguri assembly seat from BJP

Trinamool candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy, a college professor, emerged victorious in the Dhupguri seat by over 4,309 votes. Roy got 97613. His nearest rival was BJP's Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021. CPI (M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy, who the Congress backed, secured the third spot.

Bishnu Pada Ray of BJP won the seat in the 2021 assembly polls, and his death on July 25 necessitated the by-poll.

UDF's Chandy Oommen wins Puthuppally, deals severe blow to ruling CPI(M)

The Puthuppally assembly seat has been retained by the Congress candidate Chandy Oommen who dealt a crushing blow to Kerala's ruling LDF on Friday. Chandy Oommen's father, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, had held the seat for more than 50 years. In the bypoll, Chandy Oommen won by a historic margin, defeating his main rival Jaick C Thomas of CPI(M) by 37,719 votes. The bypoll was held following the death of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy.

JMM wins Dumri bypoll

The Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand's Giridih district was won by JMM candidate Bebi Devi. She defeated AJSU party nominee Yashoda Devi by 17,153 votes. Bebi, who is also the INDIA bloc nominee got about 1,00,317 votes while NDA's Yashoda Devi got about 83,164 votes after the counting of 24 rounds of votes, EC said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahto, the state's Education Minister, in April. He had been representing the seat since 2004.

SP retains Ghosi

Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh on Friday defeated his BJP rival Dara Singh Chauhan in the Ghosi assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh with a margin of 42,759 votes, an official said.

This time, Chauhan is being backed by NDA partners Apna Dal (Sonelal), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) Party. On the other hand, some INDIA bloc constituents -- Congress, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, AAP, CPI(ML)-Liberation and Suheldev Swabhiman Party -- have extended support to Singh.

The Ghosi by-election was initiated following the resignation of Chauhan, who had secured the seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as a member of the Samajwadi Party. He joined the BJP and was nominated as the candidate for the by-election.