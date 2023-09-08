Bypoll Results: Counting Underway In Six States; CPI (M) Announces Counting Boycott

Votes are currently being tallied for the five assembly seats spread over five states, including Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, Kerala's Puthuppally, West Bengal's Dhupguri, Jharkhand's Dumri. However, at Tripura's Boxanagar and Dhanpur, both the candidates of BJP won the bypoll election.

Chandy Oommen, a candidate for the Congress, is in the lead from Puthuppally in Kerala, according to early trends. From Boxanagar in Tripura, BJP candidate Tafajjal Hossain has won. Parwati Dass, a BJP candidate, is in the lead in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar. According to data posted on the Election Commission's official website, Bindu Debnath of the BJP is leading from Dhupguri in West Bengal while All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) candidate Yashoda Devi is leading from Dumri in Jharkhand.

Byelections in six states were held on Tuesday, September 5. These bypolls are significant because they could be a test for the opposition coalition's ability to take on the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The election for the Puthuppally Assembly seat became necessary following the passing of Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala and leader of the Congress. From 1970 until 2023, Oommen Chandy served as the Puthuppally representative 12 years consecutively. Chandy Oommen, Oommen Chandy's son, is running from Puthuppally, while Jaick C. Thomas is the candidate of the ruling CPI (M).

After Pratima Bhoumik of the BJP resigned from the state legislature in order in order to preserve her seat in the Lok Sabha, a bye-election was required in Tripura's Dhanpur. In the bypolls in Dhanpur, Kaushik Chanda of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) was running against Bindu Debnath of the BJP.

The Boxanagar seat in Tripura, which became vacant with the passing of CPI (MK) MLA Samsul Haque, was being fought between BJP and CPI (M).

The opposition CPI(M) decided to boycott the vote-counting process due to its allegations of widespread election-rigging activity and inaction on the part of the Election Commission. The two seats are being contested by the BJP, the party in power, and the CPI(M), as none of the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha or Congress, has fielded a candidate.

The SP, Congress, and BJP are competing against one another for the Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand. Following the passing of BJP MLA Chandan Ram Dass, a bye-election was held in Bageshwar.

The passing of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Jagarnath Mahto prompted a byelection in Dumri, Jharkhand. Bebi Devi, Mahto's wife, is running as the I.N.D.I.A bloc's candidate for JMM, taking against Yashoda Devu of the NDA and Abdul Rizvi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The bye-election in Dhupguri, West Bengal, was required following the passing of BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Ray.

In the race, Ishwar Chandra Roy of the CPI (M), Nirma Chandra Roy of the TMC and Tapas Ray of the BJP are in a triangular fight.

