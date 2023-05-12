Bypoll Results For Jalandhar LS Seat, 4 Assembly Seats In UP, Odisha, Meghalaya On May 13

The counting of votes for one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly constituencies will take place on Saturday, May 13. The by-elections were conducted for two Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Odisha and Meghalaya and the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab.

Punjab

Bypolls to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat were necessitated after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary due to a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in January. The seat is witnessing a four-cornered battle involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Indian National Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP has fielded former Congressman Sushil Rinku while the grand old party's nominee is Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. BJP's candidate is Inder Iqbal Singh while Shiromani Akali Dal fielded Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi. According to the figures released by the Election Commission (EC), a voter turnout of around 54.70 percent was recorded in Jalandhar.

Uttar Pradesh

Suar and Chhanbey Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh saw a direct contest between the ruling BJP-led coalition and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP).

The Suar seat in Rampur district was held by Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior SP leader Azam Khan, before it was declared vacant on February 13 after a Moradabad court sentenced the former to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case. BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) fielded Shafiq Ahmed Ansari from the seat while Akhilesh Yadav's party has given the ticket to Anuradha Chauhan.

In Chhanbey, the AP(S)'s nominee is Rinke Kol, wife of late Rahul Prakash Kol, whose death necessitated the by-poll. Kirti Kol is the SP candidate.

Meghalaya

Sohiong bypoll was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the February 27 Assembly election.

Six candidates -- all men -- were in the fray. The nominees were -- Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A victory in the bypoll will increase the NPP's tally of seats to 29 in the 60-member Assembly.

Odisha

Bypoll was necessitated in the Jharsuguda Assembly seat following the killing of incumbent MLA and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29. From this seat, the late Minister's daughter and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Deepali Das and BJP nominee Tankadhar Tripathy are up for a contest. The Assembly segment witnessed a 79.21% voter turnout.

(With PTI inputs)