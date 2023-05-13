Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting Of Votes For Jalandhar LS, 4 Assembly Seats To Begin At 8am

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Bypoll Results: The people of Jalandhar will witness a four-corner battle among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The ruling AAP fielded Sushil Rinku, while the Congress fielded Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. The BJP gave election ticket to Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, and the Shiromani Akali Dal fielded Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.
The counting of votes for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat and four assembly seats across UP, Odisha and Meghalaya to begin at 8 am. Stay tuned to the live blog of Republic for all the fresh updates.
Voting for one Jalandhar Lok Sabha, and four Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Odisha on May 10. The polling percentage, however, dipped in the byelection in Suar and Chhanbey UP assembly seats as compared to the previous year.
This year, the bypolls were held for one Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab and four Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Odisha on May 10. The counting for these seats will begin shortly.