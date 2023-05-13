Last Updated:

Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting Of Votes For Jalandhar LS, 4 Assembly Seats To Begin At 8am

The bypolls were held for one Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab and four Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Odisha on May 10. The counting for these seats will begin shortly.

Bypoll Results

07:00 IST, May 13th 2023
Bypoll Results 2023: Jalandhar LS seat to witness a four-corner battle among AAP, BJP, Cong, SAD

Bypoll Results: The people of Jalandhar will witness a four-corner battle among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The ruling AAP fielded Sushil Rinku, while the Congress fielded Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. The BJP  gave election ticket to Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, and the Shiromani Akali Dal fielded Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

06:52 IST, May 13th 2023
Bypoll Results: Counting to begin at 8 am

The counting of votes for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat and four assembly seats across UP, Odisha and Meghalaya to begin at 8 am. Stay tuned to the live blog of Republic for all the fresh updates.

06:49 IST, May 13th 2023
Voter turnout recorded on May 10

Voting for one Jalandhar Lok Sabha, and four Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Odisha on May 10. The polling percentage, however, dipped in the byelection in Suar and Chhanbey UP assembly seats as compared to the previous year.

06:41 IST, May 13th 2023
Bypolls 2023: Counting of votes for Jalandhar Lok Sabha, four Assembly seats to begin shortly

This year, the bypolls were held for one Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab and four Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Odisha on May 10. The counting for these seats will begin shortly.

