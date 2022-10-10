A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia sparked controversy after hurling a casteist slur at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Republic TV confronted Arvind Kejriwal's right-hand man on Monday. In a 50-second long video, the AAP leader had called PM Modi 'neech' and used other expletive references.

Republic confronts Gujarat AAP chief's 'casteist abuse' at PM

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Italia took a U-turn and denied using any bad words in the video accusing BJP of doing no work in the state in its tenure of 27 years. When asked about the 'C type Aadmi' remark, he claimed that 'C' means 'Clean' as the BJP government has cleaned the pockets of common people. He also stated that he hasn't received any notice from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

"BJP has been ruling Gujarat for so many years and now that the assembly elections are coming, the people here are asking the saffron party what they have done in the last 27 years in terms of employment and inflation. They don't have any answers and in response, they are saying to watch some videos of Bhopal," said Italia.

"I have not used any bad words in the video. 'C' means clean and I meant BJP at the Centre and the party leaders have cleaned the money out of common people's pockets. They give money to their industrialists' friends and waive off their loans. I don't know anything else but the people want accountability for the last 27 years," he added.

On being asked about the NCW notice, "I haven't heard anything about the summons and notice from the commission"

#RepublicExclusive | Republic confronts AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia who hurled 'casteist abuse' at PM Modi. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/j3AgCsx0mC — Republic (@republic) October 10, 2022

NCW summons Gujarat AAP chief

On October 9, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the AAP Gujarat chief's purported clip on Twitter and said, "Gopal Italia, Kejriwal’s right-hand man, and AAP Gujarat’s President, stoops to Kejriwal’s level, calls Prime Minister Modi “Neech” Using such profanities and abusing Gujarat’s pride and son of the soil is an insult to every Gujarati, who has voted for him and the BJP for 27 years."

In the shocking clip, Italia can be heard saying, "PM Modi you are a 'neech' person. I want to know from you all if any Prime Minister in the past has done this type of drama before elections. This 'neech' type of person is doing a roadshow."

On Monday, NCW issued a notice to Italia, which highlighted that the indecent word used by him was also an insult to women of our country. Condemning the gender-biased and misogynistic language used by the AAP leader, it asked him to appear for a hearing on this matter at 12.30 pm on October 13. The NCW also warned him that it may proceed to take action as it deems fit if Italia ignores the summons.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter.The abusive & indecent language used by Sh. Gopal Italia is gender biased, misogynist & condemnable. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter wherein he is required to appear in-person on 13.10.2022 at 12:30PM. @sharmarekha https://t.co/FlbPuul8Ke pic.twitter.com/ExdXEbhUwo — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 9, 2022

(Image: RepublicWorld)