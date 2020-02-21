'CAA Has Nothing To Do With Indian Citizens': VP Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu stated on Friday that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had nothing to do with Indian citizens and that the Act gives citizenship to minorities persecuted on religious grounds in neighbouring countries.

No affect on Indian citizens

Expressing his views on the amended citizenship act, the Vice President said, "CAA pertains to persecuted refugees from the neighbouring countries. It has nothing to do with Indian citizens. No one can speak against the unity and integrity of the country". He added that violence was not acceptable in a democracy and stated that those encouraging violence were doing at the cost of the nation. He said that dissent was essential in a democracy but not disintegration. Stating that protests have to be conducted in a peaceful and democratic manner, he said: "No one can speak against the unity and integrity of the country".

Naidu was speaking to the students and staff of PSG Institutions in Coimbatore. He also spoke about how it is important to engage in community service. He called on educational institutes to "promote the spirit of voluntarism and community service among students."

The Vice President said, "You must shun negativism and develop a positive and constructive outlook towards life and ensure they eschew the obstructive and destructive means. Educational institutions must promote healthy and constructive debates among students on all issues of national and international importance. Always remember that violence and hatred have no place in a democracy. Dialogue and debate are the best available forms to resolve any conflict, dispute or disagreement."

Stressing on educaiton, VP Naidu said, "We need to leverage the huge demographic opportunity we have as the youth who constitute about 65% of the entire population. Youth must be trained to create employment as well as entrepreneurial opportunities and at the same make India a global hub of trained human resource. It is the pious responsibility of institutions of higher learning to provide good quality education at par with top international institutions. They must strive to become hubs of learning and innovation."

Image Credits: PTI