CAA, NRC Won't Be Implemented In Maharashtra: Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state. "In Maharashtra, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC will not be implemented," Thorat said at Congress' 'Satyagraha for Unity' protest at Rajghat.

'You try to suppress the voice of the country'

In the rally, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and others read the Preamble to the Constitution. At the event, Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Modi saying he has been spreading hate and suppressing the voices of students and "Bharat Mata". "Narendra Modi Ji, when you get students shot by bullets and when you get them lathi-charged, or when you threaten the journalists, then you try to suppress the voice of the country," said Rahul Gandhi.

"This country has a voice, the Preamble that we read is the voice of our people and that voice fought against the Britishers with love and peace and without stepping back. That voice gave us jobs, airports, dams and without that voice, the country will not exist. Enemies of the country are trying their best to suppress that voice, they tried to wreck the economy but people fought against them," said Rahul Gandhi at the protest on Monday.

Congress Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, senior party leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Meira Kumar, besides Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and the party's state in-charges took part in the "Satyagraha". Some religious leaders were also present at the spot.

CAA protests across the nation

At least 18 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to violence during protests, around a thousand have been arrested and many others booked. In the wake of violent protests, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to calm the situation by assuring that the CAA will not affect a single Indian citizen irrespective of religion. Despite PM Modi's message, however, protests continue across the country in full swing. On Monday, DMK organised anti-CAA rally from CMDA office to Rajarathinam Stadium. Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda held a counter-rally supporting CAA in Kolkata.

