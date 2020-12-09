Cabinet Approves PMWANI In Big Boost To Internet Access; Public WiFi Networks To Be Set Up

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved PMWANI- a key scheme in the telecom sector to expand the internet coverage across the length and breadth of the country. Elaborating on the announcement, Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the Prime Minister WiFi Access Network Interface was an extension of the Centre's vision of digital empowerment. The scheme entails public data offices that will acquire public WiFi services through data service providers.

Once the authentication is done, a person can access WiFi anywhere in the country. According to Prasad, this will ensure that crores of people can access internet services under the ambit of this scheme. Moreover, the Cabinet also approved a scheme to provide mobile coverage to 2374 villages in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam. Additionally, the provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between the mainland (Kochi) and Lakshadweep Islands has received the green signal from the Union Cabinet.

Highlighting the vision of the Modi government, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, "Since the time the government was formed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he has a vision of the country's digital empowerment. The first program was of Digital India. We have started Direct Benefit Transfer in about 450 schemes. We saved Rs.1,70,000 crore, which was earlier taken by fictitious accounts."

He added, "Today, the first important decision is PMWANI- Prime Minister WiFi Access Network Interface. It is an extraordinarily important step to unleash a WiFi revolution in the country. This will be a public WiFi system. We will first open a public data office. For the public data office, there is no license, registration, or fee. We have 3.45 lakh public service centres who provide digital services in villages. They can come up overnight on this."

The Union Minister elaborated, "Public Data centres can acquire internet services through data service providers and others. Public Data Aggregator will deal with the accounting of the Public Data Office. You can download an App that will be available on the AppStore which will facilitate authentication. We will also keep it on the website. We will provide the links. Thereafter, you can acquire WiFi from any PDO. From village to village, WiFI will be available. Crores of people can access it."

Here is the full Cabinet briefing:

